Faulhorn

Faulhorn, 3818 Grindelwald, Switzerland
Hurtle Down the Longest Sled Run in Europe

Switzerland has in its midst the longest sled run in Europe. Fifteen kilometers of immaculate slope from the Faulhorn summit, 2,680m, down to the resort of Grindelwald has given the “Big Pintenfritz” legendary status in the Alps. Grindelwald also offers night sledding on selected runs, with packages including dinner and a gondola ride.

St. Moritz’s “kamikaze” remains a popular steep, winding slope, while even Zürich has its own brand of sledding—urban sledding down the tree-laden slopes of the Üetliberg Mountain. Accessible by train, this bumpy 3.1km run weaves down to Triemli station, but watch out, you could come face to face with brave walkers ascending the hill in the opposite direction.

By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

