Fathoms
5785 Cape Harbour Dr #106, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
| +1 239-542-0123
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Casual Dining in Cape CoralFor a fun and casual night by the marina in Cape Coral, Florida, check out Fathoms (formerly The Joint). Enjoy waterfront alfresco dining with plenty of tropical drinks. This is the type of place you want to cruise to when you're looking for a 'beachy' bar to dine and sip a cold beer.
The passion fruit mojito was very flavorful and went well with my pizza and chicken wings. Make sure you don't leave until you try the key lime pie!
While you eat, you'll enjoy gorgeous views of upscale homes, the marina, boats, and the sunset.