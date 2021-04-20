Father Coffee
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Have Some In-House Brew, BruWhen you first walk into Father Coffee you may think you've teleported into a small European village, but you'll quickly find yourself at home and back in Jozi with some of their in-house brew, which can also be bought (in packaged form, of course) if you like it that much!
It's a great spot to get a morning fixer before a heavy day during the week and works well as a place to meet up with your friends on the weekend for a quick snack before heading out to the market next door or an inner city tour.
This place reminds me a lot of one of my favourite haunts in Cape Town, The Loading Bay. The only thing missing is the Mountain.