Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh 283110, India
Believe it or not, there is actually more to do in Agra than just see the Taj Mahal. An hour outside of the city you will find Fatehpur Sikri, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I took a harrowing one-hour cab ride to see one of the best-preserved structures of Mughal architecture in India. Ironically enough, the entire structure took 15 years to plan and build, and was abandoned shortly after its completion due to scarce water resources and some encroaching social unrest in a nearby region. The photo above is from within the Tomb of Salim Chishti, which resides in the center of the courtyard.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

