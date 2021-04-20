Where are you going?
Fast Beauty Spa

83 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Speedy Beauty Sessions Hong Kong Hong Kong

Speedy Beauty Sessions

The company motto here is, "because beauty can't wait!" And now, you don't have to. Being in a fast-paced city such as Hong Kong requires you to do more in less time, and pampering often falls to the wayside. Fast Beauty can help to remedy this by offering facials, waxing, threading, manis, pedis and massages all done in 45 minutes or less.

The crew of beauty technicians here can even partner up so that you can enjoy several treatments at once, like the Beauty Essentials package where in 45 minutes you'll get a facial, mani- and pedi-fast. For those who are really pressed for time (or need a pre-party refresher), there's the Beauty Real Fast set which includes brow threading, plus a fresh coat of nail polish in a mere 10 minutes.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
