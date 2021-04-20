Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour Restaurants
215 S Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821, USA
| +1 714-990-4386
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Farrells, A Blast from the PastAfter every high school football game from 1970 through 1973, we would go to Farrells for ice cream sundaes. Big ones, small ones. With or without whipping crème. Always with a cherry.
At the end of high school, I had 23 ribbons from Farrells that said "I Made a Pig of Myself at Farrells"...and I only weighed 98 lbs...go figure.
Last week, I had my 40th reunion and guess where we went? Yep, Farrells. In its newly reincarnated but virtually identical form, Farrells Ice Cream Parlor is making a resurrenge across throughout California. And never one to ignore a good ice cream sundae, I embraced the kitsch, good memories, and that cherry on the top.
And it was delicious!