Faro Capo Spartivento
89038 Palizzi, Province of Reggio Calabria, Italy
Faro Capo Spartivento Hotel, Sardinia, ItalySardinia’s third-oldest lighthouse, which dates to 1866, is now a six-suite hotel, Faro Capo Spartivento. Accessible only via the hotel’s jeep, Faro Capo inspires visitors with Murano glass chandeliers, an offbeat library, and a Mediterranean garden surrounded by crystal gazebos. The neighboring beaches of Chia are home to flamingos and dolphins.
Faro Capo Spartivento. From $654. 39/333- 312-9638. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.