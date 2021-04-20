Where are you going?
Farmhaus

3257 Ivanhoe Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139, USA
Website
| +1 314-647-3800
Farmhaus: A Foodie's Delight

Farmhaus is a foodie's dream come true. Opened in 2010 by Chef Kevin Willmann, this intimate eatery is a crown jewel of St. Louis cuisine. The menu features food that is local, organic, and obtained through sustainable farming practices. The philosophy is nose-to-tail eating, so not only is the food outstanding, but it's also made with a lot of forethought and creativity. For example, the dinner entrée above is simply called 'Breakfast.' The selection of beer, wine, and libations is superb, and you can even send 'Brews for the Kitchen Crew' off the menu for $2, which is a mere pittance for the incredible food, service and overall experience at Farmhaus.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

