And you thought chickpeas were only for hummus

Made from chickpea (ceci) flour, olive oil, water, and salt, this delicious 'flat bread' is a specialty of the entire Ligurian coast. Find these warm breads topped with rosemary, garlic, and/or other more traditional pizza toppings. Enjoy straight from the very hot oven (we used to make these at the restaurant I worked in in Genoa , and I still have the burn scars on the inside of my arms to prove it!), or save half for a perfect next-day breakfast.