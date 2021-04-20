Fangsuo Commune 389 Tianhe Rd, TianHe ZhongXin, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620

Hang with Guangzhou's Literati at an Ultra-Swank Mall Inside the ultra-swank Taikoo Hui mall, the Fangsuo Commune is a modern take on the bookstore experience. Part cozy library, part book shop, part boutique, the 2,000-square-meter shop also hosts popular artists, writers and other public figures for readings, salons, and talks. The venue is “small” by China standards—a maximum of 500 people—but for popular events, crowds can spill out into the main mall.



The bookstore sells a wide range of books and magazine from around the world, including English-language selections.



(The Taikoo Hui mall also is home to some of the world's most prestigious brands, such as Louis Vuitton and Prada.)



