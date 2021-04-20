Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fangbang West Rd

Fangbang West Rd
Website
How to Throw Your Noodles Shanghai China

How to Throw Your Noodles

If you’ve never experienced the art of throwing noodles, then you’re in for a treat. This shot was taken at popular hotpot chain where ordering noodles means both dinner and a show. The art of twisting and tossing a lump of dough into a strand of delicate noodles is a performance worth ordering. But the art of noodle pulling isn’t limited to hotpot chains. For a less theatric--but no less impressive--bowl of noodles, duck into one of the city’s dozens of Lanzhou La Mian shops and order a piping hot bowl of “la mian” 拉面.

Both eatery options have numerous outlets around town but here’s a couple of addresses to get started:
Hai Di Lao (Hot Pot): 468 Changshou Road
Lanzhou La Mian: Fangbang Lu in the Old City, nearby Luxiangyuan Lu
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo shanghai.jpg?1474849697?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points