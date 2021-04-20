Fangbang West Rd Fangbang West Rd

How to Throw Your Noodles If you’ve never experienced the art of throwing noodles, then you’re in for a treat. This shot was taken at popular hotpot chain where ordering noodles means both dinner and a show. The art of twisting and tossing a lump of dough into a strand of delicate noodles is a performance worth ordering. But the art of noodle pulling isn’t limited to hotpot chains. For a less theatric--but no less impressive--bowl of noodles, duck into one of the city’s dozens of Lanzhou La Mian shops and order a piping hot bowl of “la mian” 拉面.



Both eatery options have numerous outlets around town but here’s a couple of addresses to get started:

Hai Di Lao (Hot Pot): 468 Changshou Road

Lanzhou La Mian: Fangbang Lu in the Old City, nearby Luxiangyuan Lu