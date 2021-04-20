Where are you going?
Family History Library

Climb the Branches of the Family Tree

SLC has the highest concentration of geological research centers in the country, some of which may finally help you prove you’re related to John Stockton. Family Search Center’s database has access to millions of global records and an easy-to-use interface that makes it easy for kids to join the hunt for long lost relatives, while the Family History Library, founded in 1894, is the largest genealogical research center in the world, with access to mountains of antiquated records. Impress your kids by proving to them that you’re related to train robbers, dare devils, and charlatans of the 17th Century by utilizing the services of Genealogy Service Providers, which trawl millions of records to get to the roots of your family tree.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

