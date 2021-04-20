Where are you going?
Fame Recording Studios Inc

603 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661, USA
Website
| +1 256-381-0801
Welcome to the Birthplace of Funky Soul Muscle Shoals Alabama United States

Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 2pm

It may not look like much, but Florence Alabama Music Enterprises (FAME) is where some of rock music's most iconic artists recorded such memorable hits as "I'll Take You There," "Brown Sugar," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "I Never Loved A Man the Way That I Loved You," "Mustang Sally," "Tell Mama" and "Kodachrome." Think Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Etta James, Otis Redding, Alabama, Mac Davis, Bobbie Gentry and other 20th century legends.

In Rick Hall's humble studio, built in 1959, the Muscle Shoals sound evolved, as scores of talented artists recorded FAME's role in Muscle Shoals' music history was recently featured in the "Muscle Shoals" documentary that debuted at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

