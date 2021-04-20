Fame Recording Studios Inc
Welcome to the Birthplace of Funky SoulIt may not look like much, but Florence Alabama Music Enterprises (FAME) is where some of rock music's most iconic artists recorded such memorable hits as "I'll Take You There," "Brown Sugar," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "I Never Loved A Man the Way That I Loved You," "Mustang Sally," "Tell Mama" and "Kodachrome." Think Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Etta James, Otis Redding, Alabama, Mac Davis, Bobbie Gentry and other 20th century legends.
In Rick Hall's humble studio, built in 1959, the Muscle Shoals sound evolved, as scores of talented artists recorded FAME's role in Muscle Shoals' music history was recently featured in the "Muscle Shoals" documentary that debuted at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.