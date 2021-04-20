Famagusta, Cyprus

Where are you going?
In Kemal Square, Famagusta - the largest city in northern Cyprus - sits the most awkwardly named mosque in the world. Officially the Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque, this converted cathedral is labelled on a lot of street signs as 'St. Nicholas Mosque'.

The cafes and restaurants around it are extremely touristy, but wander around the side streets and there are tons of abandoned traditional-style Cypriot houses and at least three other ruins of disused Venetian cathedrals.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

