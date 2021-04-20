Fáma
Budapest's youngest, hottest star chef, Krisztián Huszár, opened Fáma in 2017 after several stops elsewhere in the city. Here, he serves a surprising fusion of Hungarian and Asian cuisine—east meets east, so to speak. Inside a sultry, quirky interior (think shabby chic, South Asian style) guests savor unusual combinations of flavor. Carp with mango? Yes, indeed. Asian touches like lots of leafy plants and a waving golden cat frame the interior's deep banquettes. This relatively new addition to Budapest's fine-dining scene has been an immediate hit for discerning eaters who also want to kick back and relax.