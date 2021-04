のぼりべつクマ牧場 224 Noboribetsuonsenchō, Noboribetsu, Hokkaido 059-0551, Japan

Brown Bears of Noboribetsu I was truly amazed at the human-like behavior of supposedly untamed brown bears cajoling and waving at me. With a zoom lens, the Noboribetsu Bear Park in Hokkaido, Japan is a great place for taking close-up photos of bears without having to go into the wild.