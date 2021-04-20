Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chantry Flat Recreation Area

2201-2299 Forest Rte 2N40
Website
Falls, Forests and Fauna Outside LA Arcadia California United States

Falls, Forests and Fauna Outside LA


Chantry Flats is the starting point for a variety of trail excursions, ranging from the 3.5 mile out-and-back Sturtevant Falls hike to the strenuous 14 mile Mt. Wilson summit loop. An ambitious middle-ground is the 10 mile Big Santa Anita Canyon loop that traverses through the falls, forested campsites and Mt. Zion summit. This was the perfect October hike to escape the always-green palm trees of LA and experience the changing colors of fall leaves. Stay alert of your surroundings to catch glimpses of movement or sound that could be an animal spotting. Although most cracking twigs and crunching leaves are squirrels or birds, the crinkling next to us was actually a baby rattlesnake.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points