Falls Church Farmer's Market
Voted "America's Favorite Farmer's Market" in 2010 by the American Farmland Trust and "Best Farmer's Market" in 2012 by Virginia Living
and Northern Virginia
magazines, the Falls Church Farmer's Market is open year-round on Saturday mornings. Over 40 local vendors offer locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads and pastries, sauces and condiments, ice cream, wine, and plants on the parking lot of Falls Church's City Hall. Adding to its uniqueness is its monthly Chef Series, bringing chefs from area restaurants to create dishes using local, seasonal food.