Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Falls Church Farmer's Market

300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Website
Falls Church Farmer's Market Falls Church Virginia United States

More info

Sat 8am - 12pm

Falls Church Farmer's Market

Voted "America's Favorite Farmer's Market" in 2010 by the American Farmland Trust and "Best Farmer's Market" in 2012 by Virginia Living and Northern Virginia magazines, the Falls Church Farmer's Market is open year-round on Saturday mornings. Over 40 local vendors offer locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads and pastries, sauces and condiments, ice cream, wine, and plants on the parking lot of Falls Church's City Hall. Adding to its uniqueness is its monthly Chef Series, bringing chefs from area restaurants to create dishes using local, seasonal food.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points