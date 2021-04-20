Falls Church Community Center
223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
| +1 703-248-5077
More info
Sun 2pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 8:30am - 11pm
Shop Locally for the HolidaysSupport local artisans and merchants at the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show, held the first weekend of December at the Falls Church Community Center. You'll be able to browse the handmade creations and sample the homemade treats of more than 50 vendors. Children will also stay occupied with activities organized just for them, including a lunch with Santa on Saturday.
A weekend pass costs $1 per person (free for children 12 and under).
Photo by ccharmon/Flickr.