Falls Church Community Center

223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Website
| +1 703-248-5077
Shop Locally for the Holidays Falls Church Virginia United States

More info

Sun 2pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 8:30am - 11pm

Shop Locally for the Holidays

Support local artisans and merchants at the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show, held the first weekend of December at the Falls Church Community Center. You'll be able to browse the handmade creations and sample the homemade treats of more than 50 vendors. Children will also stay occupied with activities organized just for them, including a lunch with Santa on Saturday.

A weekend pass costs $1 per person (free for children 12 and under).

Photo by ccharmon/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

