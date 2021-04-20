Where are you going?
Falaknuma Palace

Falaknuma Palace, Fatima Nagar, Falaknuma, Hyderabad, Telangana 500053
Website
Afternoon Tea at Falaknuma Palace Hyderabad India

Afternoon Tea at Falaknuma Palace

With 22 luxurious halls, the Falaknuma Palace was once the Royal Guest House of the Nizam of Hyderabad, where he entertained his foreign dignitaries. It has since been converted to a 220-room Taj Hotel and is an outstanding example of the famed Nizam's hospitality. Step back in time as you enjoy afternoon tea in the lavish Jade Room. After nibbling on scones and sandwiches, check out the unique features of the property—including the large collection of Venetian chandeliers and the exclusive jade collection.


By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

