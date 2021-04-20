Fairview Wine and Cheese

Wine (but mostly Cheese) at Fairview Estate
You'll find the most basic cheeses in South African grocery stores: gouda, feta, goat cheese, and cheddar. The quality is, frankly, not very good. That's why there is growth in the specialty cheese category, however, and the popularity of blue cheese and white-rind cheese, like camembert and brie, is growing. Fairview Wine Estate, has over 20 varieties of cheese, and is the best place for a cheese lover to sample different kinds and purchase some to savor later. However, if you're not visiting Fairview, you can typically arrange for a cheese platter to be served at one of the vineyards you'll be tasting at by calling a day or two in advance.