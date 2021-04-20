Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth 900 Boulevard René-Lévesque O, Montréal, QC H3B 4A5, Canada

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Since its opening in 1958, the largest hotel in Montreal has earned a lot of distinctions, from being one of the most technologically advanced hotels of its time (its location above Central Station called for innovative architectural techniques to insulate the building from train vibrations) to hosting all manner of dignitaries, royalty, and VIPs. Perhaps most famously, the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth was the site of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1969 Bed-In for Peace, during which they recorded Give Peace a Chance.



In more recent times, the icon was thoroughly renovated to feature 950 bright, stylish guest rooms, each with bold artwork, modern furnishings, 49-inch HDTVs, Le Labo bath amenities, and Nespresso machines, along with city views. The numerous suites have extras like kitchenettes, dining rooms, upgraded views, or—in the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Suite—a freestanding tub and living room homage to the “bed-in.” The Wellness Center was also re-designed, and now includes a 24-hour gym, indoor pool, and Jacuzzi. Start your day with gourmet coffee and pastries at Kréma, find regionally inspired fare at Restaurant Rosélys, mingle with locals over cocktails at Nacarat, or continue the generations-old tradition of traditional Afternoon Tea in the main dining room. Before checking out, pick-up locally made eats both sweet and savory at the Marche Artisans marketplace, which also peddles crêpes, ice cream, chocolates, and other treats.