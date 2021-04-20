Fairmont Royal York
Occupying a full city block in a prime downtown location, right across the street from Union Station, the landmark Fairmont Royal York has been welcoming generations of guests to Toronto
since 1929—and now, following a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, it’s ready for it’s next 100 years. The iconic, castle-like façade gives way to the always-buzzing, clock-topped lobby—a favorite Toronto meeting point—then up to the 1,363 rooms, spread out over eleven floors. Book one of the 898 recently converted Luxury and Signature options to enjoy upgraded decor and higher-end bedding, or choose a Deluxe room or Suite for more living space, extra bedrooms, and better city views. (High-speed Wi-Fi, access to a private lounge, and other benefits come with the Fairmont Gold level rooms.) The location, number of rooms, and wealth of event space makes this a preferred pick for business travelers, meetings, and conferences, but the proximity to top city attractions—from shopping and dining to CN Tower and Rogers Stadium—also draws the leisure crowd. Locals, meanwhile, come in for Afternoon Tea in the Library Bar, Ontario-inspired menus at the EPIC Restaurant & Lounge, pub grub at Pier’s Pub, and the signature teppan fare at Benihana.