Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech
When you need a break from the sensory overload that’s the Marrakech
medina, retreat to this serene resort. Set about 20 minutes from the old town center, in the middle of a vast olive grove backed by views of the Atlas Mountains, this Fairmont encourages relaxing with family and friends in its 134 contemporary rooms, suites, and villas, which rank among some of the largest in town. All have oversized living spaces and outdoor areas with mountain or golf course views, while villas come with pools, hammams, landscaped gardens, and extra bedrooms. Dining options range from poolside casual and refined Moroccan to casual eats by the on-site 18-hole golf course, which was designed by American architect Cabell B. Robinson to live in harmony with the surrounding environment. Non-putters can spend their days lounging by the indoor or outdoor pools; participating in activities like yoga, tennis, or squash; indulging in Moroccan-inspired treatments, Leonor Greyl hair services, and traditional hammam therapies at the vast spa; or toasting their stay with cocktails and cigars at Le Bar. Off-site fun like Atlas hikes, camel rides, and trips to the resort’s organic farm—coupled with a cooking class—can all be arranged.