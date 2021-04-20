Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Km 12 Route d’Amizmiz، Marrakech, Morocco
Website
| +212 5244-87800
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Check Availability >

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

When you need a break from the sensory overload that’s the Marrakech medina, retreat to this serene resort. Set about 20 minutes from the old town center, in the middle of a vast olive grove backed by views of the Atlas Mountains, this Fairmont encourages relaxing with family and friends in its 134 contemporary rooms, suites, and villas, which rank among some of the largest in town. All have oversized living spaces and outdoor areas with mountain or golf course views, while villas come with pools, hammams, landscaped gardens, and extra bedrooms. Dining options range from poolside casual and refined Moroccan to casual eats by the on-site 18-hole golf course, which was designed by American architect Cabell B. Robinson to live in harmony with the surrounding environment. Non-putters can spend their days lounging by the indoor or outdoor pools; participating in activities like yoga, tennis, or squash; indulging in Moroccan-inspired treatments, Leonor Greyl hair services, and traditional hammam therapies at the vast spa; or toasting their stay with cocktails and cigars at Le Bar. Off-site fun like Atlas hikes, camel rides, and trips to the resort’s organic farm—coupled with a cooking class—can all be arranged.
By Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points