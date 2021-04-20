Fairmont Monte Carlo 12 Avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

Fairmont Monte Carlo Perched above the seafront on a steep, curved road, the Fairmont Monte Carlo is not necessarily the most luxurious or stylish place in the principality, but it’s a solid four-star choice, particularly for groups, conventions, and business travelers. The 602 rooms and suites vary in size, but all have comfortable, classic decor, necessary amenities, and some level of sea view. The hotel lobby is always humming with activity, thanks to the clanging slot machines of the on-site Sun Casino, and the steady stream of both hotel and outside guests frequenting celebrated Japanese restaurant Nobu, the Horizon Deck restaurant and Champagne bar (which boasts 360-degree views), and the all-day Saphir24 Bistro (which also serves a popular Sunday Jazz brunch and transforms into a late-night spot on the weekends). Additional summer season fun can be found at the Nikki Beach at Fairmont Monte Carlo all-day pool party. Other highlights include the Willow Stream Spa, where you can snack on healthy bento boxes in the post-treatment rooms, or visit the in-house hairdresser and make-up artist to prepare for an evening on the town.