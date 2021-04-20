Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
It’s tough to make a splash in a destination as naturally stunning as the Maldives
, but Fairmont did just that when it opened this resort in the spring of 2018. Translated as “the Secret Water Island,” Sirru Fen Fushi is a white sand–ringed atoll bisected by a 656-foot pool; at one end lies the Balinese-inspired Onu Onu beachfront bar, at the other, the nearly 22,000-square-foot Willow Stream Spa, an oasis of serene gardens, yoga and meditation pavilions, and suites for East-meets-West therapies. In between, you’ll find 120 villas, some on the beach, others overwater, and all with indoor-outdoor living space, alfresco showers and tubs, plunge pools, Bose sound systems, and personal villa attendants. (A small number of Tented Jungle Villas don’t have pools or direct ocean access, but do come with a separate kids’ room and expansive private deck with shower and tub.) Dine on an array of flavors—from Japanese and Maldivian to gourmet seafood—at the multiple restaurants, or enjoy a private chef-prepared barbecue in your villa. While your children are at the Kid’s Club or Teen Town, pass the time with activities like Thai boxing, tennis, or snorkeling along the island’s 5.6-mile-long house reef, then gather the gang for a sunset sail on the resort’s private yacht.