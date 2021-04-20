Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten

Neuer Jungfernstieg 9-14, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Website
| +49 40 34940
Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Hamburg Germany

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten

One of Hamburg’s most famous hotels, the Vier Jahreszeiten opened in 1887 in an elegant 19th-century mansion right on Alster Lake. Accordingly, the historic property offers excellent views from most of its rooms, which are decidedly upscale with their restrained color schemes and contemporary mod-cons. Sophistication also oozes from the hotel’s opulent furnishings (marble columns, antique furniture, expensive oil paintings), top-notch service, and exquisite dining options, including two-Michelin-starred Haerlin, with seasonal cuisine and lakeside views; the Jahreszeiten Grill, serving traditional Hanseatic dishes in an art deco setting; and the new Nikkei Nine, offering Japanese and Peruvian flavors. Additionally, guests can look forward to a library and rooftop terrace, and an expansive spa with a relaxation room featuring a fireplace, plus massages, body scrubs, facials, and other beauty treatments.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points