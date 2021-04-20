Fairmont Château Laurier
1 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 8S7, Canada
| +1 613-241-1414
Photo courtesy of Fairmont Château Laurier
Railway Hotels: Fairmont Château Laurier, Ottawa, CanadaMost of Canada’s 19th-century hotels, such as this one, were built by rail companies to house passengers. The limestone landmark, furnished with Louis XV–style decor, overlooks the parliament buildings. Expect exhibits this year to celebrate the hotel’s 100th anniversary.
From $209. (866) 540- 4410, fairmont.com/laurier. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.