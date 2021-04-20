Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild's Annual Mango Festival

If I could only have one fruit for the rest of my life, it would be the mango. With hundreds of varieties and at least a 100 types on sale during the festival, the mango offers so many flavors that I somehow can't appreciate in apples and oranges. During the festival, you can sample mango cheesecake and key lime pies, mango salsas, and so much more. You can learn how to create your own variety during one of the seminars or buy a tree for your yard. Pictured are just a sampling of the mangos for sale. I picked up a Zill, Lucille, Keitt, Kent, and yes, a Tebow.