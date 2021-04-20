Fahrenheit Seafood & Grill (Edenvale)
Cnr Terrace, 1 Hudson Ave, Eastleigh, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa
| +27 11 452 9704
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon 12am - 10pm
Tue - Fri 12pm - 10pm
Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Fred Flinstone Would Approve of These RibsFahrenheit in Edenvale has some of the best ribs in town! Every Monday there is a great deal on these finger-licking, lip-smacking ribs!
If ribs aren't for you, then try something else off the menu like the prawns or one of the speciality steaks.
The atmosphere is great for large groups and family gatherings or birthdays even.
I arranged a surprise birthday dinner for my dad here and we were seated in a more intimate section of the venue, which was great for us as there was less interruptions from other patrons.