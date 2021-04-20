Fado Irish Pub
Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA
| +1 786-924-0972
Photo courtesy of Fado Irish Pub
Sun 8:30am - 12am
Mon - Wed 12pm - 12am
Thur 11am - 12am
Fri 11am - 4am
Sat 9am - 4am
A Traditional Irish Pub with Miami FlairThe super-trendy Mary Brickell Village is home to a variety of bars, restaurants, boutiques, and night clubs. Fado Irish Pub is one of its residents. Here you'll find traditional decor, a variety of craft and imported draft beers, and a menu of Irish staples like fish-and-chips and savory pies.
The pub is located on the second floor, with an expansive patio that overlooks bustling Miami Avenue. At night, the dance floor lights up and the vibe goes from Ireland to classic Miami with dancing and drink specials.