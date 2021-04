A Traditional Irish Pub with Miami Flair

The super-trendy Mary Brickell Village is home to a variety of bars, restaurants, boutiques, and night clubs. Fado Irish Pub is one of its residents. Here you'll find traditional decor, a variety of craft and imported draft beers, and a menu of Irish staples like fish-and-chips and savory pies.The pub is located on the second floor, with an expansive patio that overlooks bustling Miami Avenue. At night, the dance floor lights up and the vibe goes from Ireland to classic Miami with dancing and drink specials.