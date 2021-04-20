Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant
1 Park Pl
| +1 410-626-0069
Photo courtesy of Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant
Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon 11:30am - 12am
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2am
Modern Pub CultureFado's has the cultural charm of an old-world tavern and the trappings of modern pub culture. Authentically friendly, the atmosphere here is laid-back but the interior is classic. Seasonal menus boast a selection of dishes—all made from scratch—from brunch to dinner. What's more, their selection of craft beers from local breweries, beverages from abroad, and small batch spirits make the drink menu especially unique.
Come for a drink and you'll surely stay for a bite.