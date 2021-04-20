Where are you going?
Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant

1 Park Pl
Website
| +1 410-626-0069
Modern Pub Culture Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon 11:30am - 12am
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2am

Modern Pub Culture

Fado's has the cultural charm of an old-world tavern and the trappings of modern pub culture. Authentically friendly, the atmosphere here is laid-back but the interior is classic. Seasonal menus boast a selection of dishes—all made from scratch—from brunch to dinner. What's more, their selection of craft beers from local breweries, beverages from abroad, and small batch spirits make the drink menu especially unique.

Come for a drink and you'll surely stay for a bite.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

