Fadis Mediterranean Grill
2787 Preston Rd #1100, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
| +1 972-712-1600
Sun 11am - 8:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Fresh at FadisUnlike most barbecue joints, Fadis has all the flavor of a Texan grill without the calories. Using Mediterranean spices and fresh ingredients, they create delicious middle eastern dishes worth trying.
Even if you've already eaten, their selection of freshly squeezed juices are worth the trip—and with a concoction called "Magic Drink" (a mix of 12 fruits) kids will want some too!