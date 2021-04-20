Face Bangkok
Sukhumvit
| +66 2 713 6049
Faced in BangkokThe Face is a historic compound, dismantled in the countryside and moved to the heart of the city to create an upscale rural experience fusing Asia’s three most distinct food cuisines to a delightful effect. One building - three restaurants – Japanese, Indian and Thai, gives guests a substantial choice of cuisine within the expansive teakwood mansion where the restaurants, bar and spa operate.
Sit by the imbedded koi pond at the entrance and order a cocktail to kick things off.
Face Bar bridges the divide between ancient customs and contemporary dining, co-mingling a traditional architectural structure and cool interior décor in delivering a Thai cultural experience with international flair.
The communal nature of the culture is comfortably supported in the layout and food portions. Order a variety and share. We had a bit of everything on our table and it was all impeccably prepared, served and delicious.
The Spa at Face is world-class and delvers a relaxed, rejuvenating experience, away from the hustle and bustle of the Bangkok streets outside.
The Face brand also operates in China, Indonesia and London, with venues building on a reputation of style, service and cuisine.