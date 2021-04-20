Fabindia BJ Medical Rd

Indian Crafts meets Western Shopping When can you feel good about shopping at a chain store? When it's a chain like FabIndia, which has been connecting rural artisans with city shoppers for 50 years. Stocking a variety of traditionally made textiles, clothing, and home goods, FabIndia has taken national crafts global, supporting small businesses and subsidizing education through their Rajasthan school.



Several stores around Pune (and more than 175 around the world), the Sassoon store is the flagship.