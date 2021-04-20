Where are you going?
Fabindia

BJ Medical Rd
Website
| +91 20 2616 4820
Indian Crafts meets Western Shopping Pune India

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 8:30pm

Indian Crafts meets Western Shopping

When can you feel good about shopping at a chain store? When it's a chain like FabIndia, which has been connecting rural artisans with city shoppers for 50 years. Stocking a variety of traditionally made textiles, clothing, and home goods, FabIndia has taken national crafts global, supporting small businesses and subsidizing education through their Rajasthan school.

Several stores around Pune (and more than 175 around the world), the Sassoon store is the flagship.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

