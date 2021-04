Authentic Neapolitan Pizzas at Fabbrica

Top Chef Canada judge Mark McEwan’s latest venture is a casual Italian restaurant which focuses on Italian classics in a designer setting. The centerpiece of Fabbrica is the authentic wood-burning pizza oven from Naples, which turns out perfect Neapolitan-style pizzas in around 90 seconds. For a budget treat check out the lunch-time prix-fixe menu; and if you have the chance, definitely come for brunch—the lemon-ricotta pancakes are to die for!