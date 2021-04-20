Where are you going?
Fabbioli Cellars

Fabbioli Cellars Vineyard, Catoctin, VA 20176, USA
Website
Fabbioli is Fabulous

Husband-and-wife Doug Fabbioli and Colleen Berg make winemaking an art and a science at their 25-acre winery located just north of Leesburg. A combination of hand-crafted quality wines, Doug's down-to-earth personality, sustainable agricultural practices (e.g. geothermal climate control system, all-organic fertilizer, trees for soil conservation, and a "return and reuse" bottle program), the educational tasting room experience, and scenic views of the vineyard make Fabbioli Cellars and unique and pleasant place to visit. Make sure to sample the Chamborcin (dubbed "the red wine for white wine drinkers"), the Tre Sorélle (a Bordeaux blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot), and the popular Raspberry Merlot dessert wine.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

