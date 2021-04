Turkish Delight in Downtown D.C.

A relative newcomer to the roster of D.C. restaurants, Ezme quickly established itself as worthy addition. Ezme is located in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, and it’s a small but cozy dining space. The moment I see the Turkish tiles on the wall, I’m immediately transported back to Istanbul and the wonderful travel experiences I had there.Ezme specializes in what Turks would consider home cooking, and it’s all about small plates, so come with a group. I come here for a light dinner with my Turkish girlfriends—who do all the ordering—so it’s always a wonderful dining experience for me. I get to sit back and eat! We count on ordering about 2-3 plates per person. I already have a few favorites—muhammara (roasted red pepper spread made with walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic), manti (teeny dumplings filled with lamb and served in a light yogurt sauce), and the mercimek kofte (veggie pancake made with lentils, bulgur, onions and parsley).Ezme has quite an extensive wine list, and the staff can assist with making a selection to accompany your meal. Finally, end your dinner with dessert and Turkish tea—a fitting close to a memorable taste of Turkey.