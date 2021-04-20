Ezmè [CLOSED]
2016 P Street Northwest
| +1 202-223-4303
Turkish Delight in Downtown D.C.A relative newcomer to the roster of D.C. restaurants, Ezme quickly established itself as worthy addition. Ezme is located in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, and it’s a small but cozy dining space. The moment I see the Turkish tiles on the wall, I’m immediately transported back to Istanbul and the wonderful travel experiences I had there.
Ezme specializes in what Turks would consider home cooking, and it’s all about small plates, so come with a group. I come here for a light dinner with my Turkish girlfriends—who do all the ordering—so it’s always a wonderful dining experience for me. I get to sit back and eat! We count on ordering about 2-3 plates per person. I already have a few favorites—muhammara (roasted red pepper spread made with walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic), manti (teeny dumplings filled with lamb and served in a light yogurt sauce), and the mercimek kofte (veggie pancake made with lentils, bulgur, onions and parsley).
Ezme has quite an extensive wine list, and the staff can assist with making a selection to accompany your meal. Finally, end your dinner with dessert and Turkish tea—a fitting close to a memorable taste of Turkey.