Eyes On Fifth
228 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-231-3937
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Art for Your Face, Locally Made from Recycled VinylEyes of Fifth carries all kinds of contemporary and stylish eye wear, but the most interesting part of this store is found in the back corner. David Keith is an optician who works here and he has created a line of eye wear that is custom-made from recycled vinyl records.
A pair of hand-crafted glasses takes up to three weeks to make and is a one-of-a-kind art piece for your face.