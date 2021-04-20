Where are you going?
Eyes On Fifth

228 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-231-3937
Art for Your Face, Locally Made from Recycled Vinyl

More info

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm



Eyes of Fifth carries all kinds of contemporary and stylish eye wear, but the most interesting part of this store is found in the back corner. David Keith is an optician who works here and he has created a line of eye wear that is custom-made from recycled vinyl records.

A pair of hand-crafted glasses takes up to three weeks to make and is a one-of-a-kind art piece for your face.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

