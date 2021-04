Extra Fancy 302 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA

Extra Fancy - a Low Key place for cocktails & dinner This is the Check Yo Self cocktail at Extra Fancy in Brooklyn. Don't let the name of the bar fool you. They got it from the side of some condiment bottle. This drink, however, is wonderfully hand-crafted and a full of deep flavor. It’s a mix of Santa Teresa 1796 rum, Bonal Gentiane-Quina, Becherovka, and Flag Hill Sugar Maple Liqueur.