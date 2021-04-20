Capital Bikeshare
Ride Capital BikeshareCapital Bikeshare is a program in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs that makes over 2,500 bicycles available to the public. Touring the region on two wheels is a breeze with over 300 stations across the area and an extensive network of trails and on-street bike lanes. Riders have the option of purchasing a one-day pass ($7) or a three-day pass ($15) online or at designated commuter stores. There are maps at all the stations to help you plan your route as well as mobile maps on the app, Spotcycle.
In Virginia, enjoy scenic rides on Four Mile Run Trail and along the shores of the Potomac via the Mount Vernon Trail. From Arlington, it's easy to cross several bridges into Washington, D.C. to visit the major sites and monuments. Likewise from Maryland, it's a flat ride on the Capital Crescent Trail that starts in Bethesda and leads along the shady C&O Canal to Georgetown. Just remember to bring a helmet!