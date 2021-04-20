Explora's Posada de Mike Rapu
| +56 2 2395 2700
Photo by Explora
Explora Rapa NuiLocated 8 kilometers outside Easter Island's main town, Hanga Roa, the Explora lodge, part of the sustainable eco-lodges with sister properties in Atacama and Patagonia, is secluded from the hubbub and a perfect base to explore the island. The contemporary architecture melds into the rolling landscape and Pacific.
Explora offers all-inclusive packages with a minimum of 3 nights. The guides are all local Rapa Nuis and you can set out to immerse in the culture of this mysterious place on over twenty hikes, biking, fishing, and even snorkeling. Some of the highlights are to the crater, Terevaka anakena (the island's highest point) Hanga o Teo, a hike along the north coast) or biking out to see the Moai.
Explora Rapa Nui, Te Miro Oone S/N, Hanga Roa, +56 2 2395 2800, 3 nights all-inclusive (double occupancy) from US$2,550 per person.