Explora Rapa Nui
Easter Island, Hanga Roa, Isla de Pascua, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
| +56 2 2395 2700
Photo courtesy of Explora Rapa Nui
Explora Rapa NuiExplora Rapa Nui sits on the southeastern side of Easter Island, roughly six miles from the main village of Hanga Roa. The modern lodge is made from stone and wood, with design features including curved roofs supported by dark wood stilts. Huge windows in both the communal areas and the bedrooms frame the views of coral tree–dotted pastures and ocean. The hotel’s interior features large white sofas and leather chairs in the Explorer’s Bar. The minimalist design of the bedrooms is softened with colorful throws.
Located five hours' flying time from the coast of Chile, Easter Island is the world’s most remote inhabited island, and guests come here to explore. It’s not difficult to get around, as the island measures about 15 by 8 miles. Explora works on an all-inclusive basis, with daily excursions included in the rate. Activities range from trekking to cycling, swimming, horseback riding, and, of course, visiting the mysterious tall stone figures known as moai which are situated around the island and date back to the 13th century.
Handstand with the Moai
Alluring Easter Island is worth the 5 hour flight from Santiago. The island's stunning beauty and geographic diversity, immensely rich and puzzling history, and local Rapa Nuians welcome guests with open arms. Explora Lodge offers perfect accommodations and even better guides. Be sure to handstand with the Moai!