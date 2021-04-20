Where are you going?
2/1, Hindusthan Rd, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029, India
| +91 33 4001 2289
Experimenter, Kolkata Kolkata India

Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Experimenter, Kolkata

Experimenter plays a key role in an art scene that has more good artists than good galleries. In its spare, Zen-like space, the gallery promotes emerging and established artists from South Asia and hosts a range of films and exhibits, some with mind-bending titles such as Conversations in Hyperreality.
2/1 Hindusthan Rd., 91/(0) 33-2463-0465. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.
By Eric Weiner , AFAR Contributor

