Experimental Cocktail Club [CLOSED] 191 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, USA

Where The Bartenders Drink: ECC Walk quickly and you'll miss the unassuming black and glass decor of the ECC. That said, it's very busy with those in-the-know cocktail connoisseurs. Mixologists will custom make your drink, if you ask nicely.



There is a secret here. I can't tell you what it is but if you're nice enough to the management, maybe they'll tell you. All I can say is the bartenders get to indulge and you may even have your own private bartender, the best of the best in the world.



Straddled between Nolita and the Lower East Side, this is one stop to imbibe on a Saturday night cocktail crawl.