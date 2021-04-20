Exit 4653 Garden City Rd #2115, Richmond, BC V6X 2K4, Canada

Exit - Play An Escape Room Adventure Game The perfect rainy day activity: a locked room, a Morse Code handbook, a message in invisible ink, and a mystery to solve—all with the clock ticking! Asia’s latest craze for escape-room adventures has arrived in Richmond. Fun for groups of 2–6 and for ages 10 and up, if you like solving puzzles and react well under pressure you’ll love this. The games are just 45 minutes long and usually cost around $20 per person. There are different game scenarios, so you can play Sherlock Holmes–themed games, imagine you’re trapped at sea, or even locked in an Egyptian tomb. Beware: This is addictive.



