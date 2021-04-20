Exhibition Place 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada

Handcrafted, Unique Gifts at the One of a Kind Show Since its inception in 1979, The One of a Kind Show (OOAK)--with shows during winter and spring--is the largest consumer craft show in North America, attracting over 200,000 visitors annually.



Held at the Exhibition Centre, peruse through over 800 artists offering artisan, handcrafted works from leather and metal to jewelry and ceramics. You will be hard-pressed not to find something original here, whether it's a gift for one of your loved ones or for yourself.



Other perks to attending the 10 day show in late November to early December is one late-night shopping day, gift wrapping workshops and contests.



Photo: One of a Kind Show Flickr Page

