ex-Caserma del Porto Fluviale Via del Porto Fluviale, 12, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

Massive murals by famous artists The ex-Caserma del Porto Fluviale in the Ostiense district south of the city center has become a palate for Blu, a world renowned street artists, whose ambitious painting on the surface of this squat gives prestige and attention to the hundreds of residents within.