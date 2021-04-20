Where are you going?
evolvink

2 Lackawanna Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Website
| +1 973-998-7989
evolvink Morristown New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 3pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 3pm - 10pm

The days when tattoo parlors were viewed as dubious shore leave destinations are long gone. So goes the philosophy at evolvInk, a body art studio whose ambiance represents the polar opposite of that dingy, hole-in-the-wall stereotype. An ultra-hygienic, sleek space, evolvInk feels more like a dentist’s office than a place where you can have your favorite vegetable emblazoned onto your chest. Luckily, some shadiness remains; evolvInk does events with a neighboring bar called End of Elm. So you can knock back a few whiskeys and saunter over to get a tattoo of your sweetheart’s name. Just make sure you spell it right.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

