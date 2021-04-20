Evergreen Memorial Park & Crematory
204 North Evergreen Avenue
+1 323-268-6714
Carnies are Buried HereThe Evergreen Cemetery in East LA is the oldest and one of the most grand in the city. Some of the city's most notable names are buried here, including pioneers and politicians. And while segregated, the grounds do represent the melting pot that was Los Angeles back in the 1800s with different sections for Japanese, Chinese, Armenians, African Americans, and even carnies.
Look for the headstone adorned with a large tiger, and there you will find the final resting place for over 300 carnies, including Emily Bailey, a.k.a. the 300-Pound Fat Lady, and Hugo Zacchini, the first Human Cannonball.