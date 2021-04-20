Where are you going?
Evergreen Memorial Park & Crematory

204 North Evergreen Avenue
+1 323-268-6714
Carnies are Buried Here

The Evergreen Cemetery in East LA is the oldest and one of the most grand in the city. Some of the city's most notable names are buried here, including pioneers and politicians. And while segregated, the grounds do represent the melting pot that was Los Angeles back in the 1800s with different sections for Japanese, Chinese, Armenians, African Americans, and even carnies.

Look for the headstone adorned with a large tiger, and there you will find the final resting place for over 300 carnies, including Emily Bailey, a.k.a. the 300-Pound Fat Lady, and Hugo Zacchini, the first Human Cannonball.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
